Celestia Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $704.85 Million (TIA)

Celestia (TIA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 3rd. During the last seven days, Celestia has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. One Celestia token can now be purchased for approximately $5.00 or 0.00008245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Celestia has a total market capitalization of $704.85 million and $96.86 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Celestia Token Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,060,712,329 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg. The official website for Celestia is www.celestia.org.

Buying and Selling Celestia

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,060,493,150.684716 with 201,536,678.434716 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 5.35478097 USD and is down -1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 211 active market(s) with $116,525,403.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using U.S. dollars.

