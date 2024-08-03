Casper 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $6.18 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 3rd. One Casper coin can now be bought for $0.0162 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a total market capitalization of $196.96 million and approximately $6.18 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Casper has traded down 22.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
About Casper
Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,792,665,675 coins and its circulating supply is 12,194,671,800 coins. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Casper is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.
Buying and Selling Casper
