Capstone Companies (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.01

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.02. Capstone Companies shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 439 shares traded.

Capstone Companies Trading Down 52.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $446,787.00, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02.

Capstone Companies (OTCMKTS:CAPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Capstone Companies Company Profile

Capstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of consumer products to simplify daily living through technology. The company offers Connected Chef, a purpose-built kitchen appliance tablet with an integrated platform for cooking accessories, such as cutting board, as well as Smart Mirrors.

