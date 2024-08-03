Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Increased to C$60.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$49.00 to C$60.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CNQ. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$114.00 to C$57.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$94.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$110.00 to C$55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$90.88.

Shares of CNQ opened at C$46.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.83. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of C$38.90 and a 1 year high of C$56.49. The stock has a market cap of C$49.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$59.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$84.24.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.40 by C($0.03). Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 20.86%. The company had revenue of C$8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.17 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 6.8572356 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 58.65%.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Devin Craig Lowe sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.43, for a total value of C$181,612.50. In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Victor Clinton Darel sold 2,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.80, for a total transaction of C$236,012.98. Also, Senior Officer Devin Craig Lowe sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.43, for a total value of C$181,612.50. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,003 shares of company stock worth $417,729. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

