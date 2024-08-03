Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stock Position Raised by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 456,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,204 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $60,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 110.5% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 766.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial raised Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.35.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

CNI traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,305,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,382. The firm has a market cap of $70.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $134.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.11.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.614 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 39.23%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

