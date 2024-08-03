Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Barclays

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore upped their price target on Canada Goose from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Canada Goose from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James lowered Canada Goose from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Canada Goose in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.07.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOS

Canada Goose Stock Performance

GOOS stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.74. The company had a trading volume of 920,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,945. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $17.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $265.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.36 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 4.66%. On average, analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 17.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 0.5% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 605,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,297,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 10.0% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 71,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 6,442 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 243,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 6,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Canada Goose by 1.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 609,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after acquiring an additional 7,067 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canada Goose

(Get Free Report)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.