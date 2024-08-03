Cambridge Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Cambridge Trust Co. lowered its position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLTO. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Veralto by 216.0% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Price Performance

Shares of VLTO traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.84. 1,698,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388,023. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion and a PE ratio of 32.24. Veralto Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.51 and a fifty-two week high of $107.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.03.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 58.82% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $80,360.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,249.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $80,360.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,249.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Honeycutt 13,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,055 shares of company stock worth $428,345. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on VLTO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Veralto from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.33.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

