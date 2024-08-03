Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 511 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,289,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,481,077,000 after acquiring an additional 466,829 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 92,829,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,333,084,000 after buying an additional 2,961,923 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 84,827,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,001,000 after buying an additional 3,763,666 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 280.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,098,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,727,000 after buying an additional 17,021,768 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,307,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,500,000 after buying an additional 310,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,568.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $6,437,191.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,560,831.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded down $2.07 on Friday, reaching $63.99. 3,556,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,753,714. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.64 and a 200-day moving average of $60.24. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $70.09. The company has a market capitalization of $57.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

CARR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.77.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

