Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 366 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cambridge Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,347.2% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,039,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915,578 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $345,621,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,537,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,672 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 505.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 813,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,515,000 after purchasing an additional 679,010 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,459,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,295,000 after purchasing an additional 612,202 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $186.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 878,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,950. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.99. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $190.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

