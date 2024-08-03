Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 1,690 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,969 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 40,943 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 202.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 46,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after buying an additional 31,221 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 160.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 166,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,622,000 after buying an additional 102,284 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 34,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after buying an additional 11,779 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.57.

3M Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:MMM traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,021,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,628,400. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.45. 3M has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $128.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. 3M had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 112.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s payout ratio is -22.01%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

