Cambridge Trust Co. Makes New $330,000 Investment in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,795,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,300,000 after purchasing an additional 401,027 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 103,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $3,804,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Eastern Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ EBC traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.10. 1,763,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,823,522. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.34 and a 200-day moving average of $13.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $17.26.

Eastern Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Eastern Bankshares ( NASDAQ:EBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 48.38%. The firm had revenue of $232.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is 15.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares Profile

(Free Report)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.