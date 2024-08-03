Cambridge Trust Co. Has $699,000 Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. American Trust grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 1,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.3% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.4% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of DIA stock traded down $6.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $397.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,844,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,865,576. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $394.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $389.93. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $323.21 and a one year high of $413.86.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.