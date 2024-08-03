Cambridge Trust Co. Decreases Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $683,599,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $450,794,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Sysco by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,612,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,770,000 after buying an additional 3,504,740 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,824,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,653,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.27.

NYSE:SYY traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,313,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,702. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.08. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 102.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

