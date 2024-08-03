Cambridge Trust Co. Decreases Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 73.7% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $687,862.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,473,779.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on BR. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $239.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $215.97. 655,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,736. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.99 and a 52-week high of $216.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $202.06 and a 200-day moving average of $201.04.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 54.61%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

