Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (CALM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.77 on August 20th

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.77 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th.
Cal-Maine Foods has a payout ratio of 92.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.
Cal-Maine Foods Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $70.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.67. Cal-Maine Foods has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $72.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of -0.10.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Cal-Maine Foods news, Director James E. Poole sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total value of $105,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.
Cal-Maine Foods
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.
