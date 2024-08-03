Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,882.33

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,882.33 ($24.21) and traded as high as GBX 2,040 ($26.24). Brooks Macdonald Group shares last traded at GBX 2,010 ($25.86), with a volume of 2,689 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £320.39 million, a P/E ratio of 4,902.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,001.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,884.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.

