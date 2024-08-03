Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NYSE:BEP)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.355 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Brookfield Renewable Partners has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a payout ratio of -417.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Brookfield Renewable Partners to earn $0.09 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1,577.8%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BEP opened at $24.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.57. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a twelve month low of $19.92 and a twelve month high of $28.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -52.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.24). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $875.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.39 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.42.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

