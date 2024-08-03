Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 on September 27th

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.405 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has raised its dividend by an average of 4.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a payout ratio of 153.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to earn $3.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.61 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.9%.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

Shares of BIP stock opened at $30.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 97.90 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.16 and a 200-day moving average of $29.47. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $33.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.68). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BIP shares. StockNews.com cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on BIP

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.