Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.95), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 7.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Down 3.1 %

Brookfield Business Partners stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.10. 54,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,599. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $23.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.47.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.