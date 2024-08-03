Brokers Offer Predictions for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:LAAC)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley analyst M. Key anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LAAC. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $18.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, National Bankshares set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LAAC opened at $2.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $418.39 million, a P/E ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.41. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of $2.59 and a 52-week high of $8.79.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithium Americas (Argentina)

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 122,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,614,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,366,000 after purchasing an additional 304,590 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 264,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 33,079 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc boosted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 1,376,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 187,391 shares during the period. 49.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Company Profile

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

