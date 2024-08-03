Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $156.05 and last traded at $156.40. 4,983,660 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 31,992,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Broadcom from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Broadcom from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Broadcom from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Broadcom from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on Broadcom in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.08.

Broadcom Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.28 and a 200 day moving average of $149.81. The company has a market cap of $669.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 24.10%. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 9.03%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $444,566.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,809,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at $235,746,936.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $444,566.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,809,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 72.7% in the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

