Boston Partners Has $11.27 Million Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,613 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $11,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 3,291.8% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 14.7% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth $609,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 22,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 10,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on LYV. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.17.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

LYV stock traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.21. 2,406,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,782. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $107.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 86.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.34.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 84.78% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

