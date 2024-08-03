BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $32.45, but opened at $36.00. BorgWarner shares last traded at $35.26, with a volume of 403,568 shares traded.

The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

BorgWarner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

BWA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWA. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter valued at $30,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 12,144.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.47.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

