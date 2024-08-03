BOOK OF MEME (BOME) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $579.33 Million

BOOK OF MEME (BOME) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. One BOOK OF MEME token can now be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BOOK OF MEME has a market cap of $579.33 million and approximately $211.27 million worth of BOOK OF MEME was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BOOK OF MEME has traded down 3.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000137 BTC.

BOOK OF MEME Profile

BOOK OF MEME’s total supply is 68,961,771,252 tokens. The official website for BOOK OF MEME is llwapirxnupqu7xw2fspfidormcfar7ek2yp65nu7k5opjwhdywq.arweave.net/wuwhojdthwp-9tfk8qbuiwrqr-rwsp91tpq656bhhi0. BOOK OF MEME’s official Twitter account is @darkfarms1.

BOOK OF MEME Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BOOK OF MEME (BOME) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. BOOK OF MEME has a current supply of 68,961,771,717.65028. The last known price of BOOK OF MEME is 0.00834599 USD and is down -10.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 193 active market(s) with $228,593,089.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://llwapirxnupqu7xw2fspfidormcfar7ek2yp65nu7k5opjwhdywq.arweave.net/WuwHojdtHwp-9tFk8qBuiwRQR-RWsP91tPq656bHHi0.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOK OF MEME directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOK OF MEME should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOOK OF MEME using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

