B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $509.84

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 509.84 ($6.56) and traded as low as GBX 457.70 ($5.89). B&M European Value Retail shares last traded at GBX 459.10 ($5.91), with a volume of 1,577,894 shares traded.

BME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.72) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut B&M European Value Retail to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 380 ($4.89) to GBX 525 ($6.75) in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.49) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 577 ($7.42).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 473.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 508.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 1,298.29 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of GBX 9.60 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. B&M European Value Retail’s payout ratio is 4,285.71%.

In other B&M European Value Retail news, insider Hounaïda Lasry bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.43) per share, for a total transaction of £35,000 ($45,021.87). 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

