Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) PT Raised to $138.00 at Guggenheim

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) had its price target raised by Guggenheim from $130.00 to $138.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Blueprint Medicines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $96.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.09. Blueprint Medicines has a 1-year low of $43.89 and a 1-year high of $121.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $138.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.02 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 56.64% and a negative return on equity of 176.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 4,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $523,848.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,161.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 74,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $7,713,602.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,763 shares in the company, valued at $4,559,666.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 4,922 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $523,848.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,161.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,064 shares of company stock worth $13,716,726. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 6.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 3,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

