Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target Raised to $127.00

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Blueprint Medicines from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $120.00.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BPMC

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $96.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.61. Blueprint Medicines has a 1-year low of $43.89 and a 1-year high of $121.90.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.49. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 176.65% and a negative net margin of 56.64%. The company had revenue of $138.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Blueprint Medicines

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $420,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,404,421.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 4,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total value of $420,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,404,421.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 74,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $7,713,602.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,559,666.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,064 shares of company stock worth $13,716,726 in the last 90 days. 4.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Blueprint Medicines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 15.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,250,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $592,954,000 after purchasing an additional 821,868 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,893,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,309,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $598,564,000 after buying an additional 195,007 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1,906.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after buying an additional 124,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth $10,725,000.

About Blueprint Medicines

(Get Free Report)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.