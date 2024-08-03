BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Declares $0.05 Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.0% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Trading Up 0.9 %

MQT traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.75. 75,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,771. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $10.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.23.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

