BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (MYN) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on September 3rd

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYNGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0442 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

NYSE MYN traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $10.65. 86,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,921. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $8.47 and a 1-year high of $10.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.36.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

