BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MUI)

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of MUI stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.41. The company had a trading volume of 203,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,350. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.27 and a 200-day moving average of $11.97. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $12.46.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

