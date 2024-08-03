BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.057 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of BKN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.34. The company had a trading volume of 23,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,187. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $12.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.03.

About BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

