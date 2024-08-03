Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Price Target Raised to $64.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BKH. Mizuho increased their price objective on Black Hills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Black Hills from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Black Hills from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.20.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BKH

Black Hills Price Performance

Shares of BKH stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.92. The company had a trading volume of 519,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,674. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.68. Black Hills has a 12-month low of $46.43 and a 12-month high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.40 and a 200-day moving average of $53.96.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $402.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.00 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Insider Activity

In other Black Hills news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 3,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $169,674.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,956 shares in the company, valued at $436,307.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Black Hills

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 56.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Black Hills

(Get Free Report)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.