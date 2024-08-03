Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) Plans $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Black Diamond Group Price Performance

Black Diamond Group stock traded up C$0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching C$9.32. The company had a trading volume of 77,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,485. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.59. Black Diamond Group has a 1-year low of C$5.80 and a 1-year high of C$9.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$571.97 million, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.81, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Get Black Diamond Group alerts:

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.06). Black Diamond Group had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of C$73.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$88.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Group will post 0.4202128 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$11.00 to C$10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Read Our Latest Report on Black Diamond Group

About Black Diamond Group

(Get Free Report)

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.