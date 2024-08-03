Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Reaches $0.0688 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $12.82 million and $13,031.56 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for $0.0688 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.99 or 0.00076072 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00018181 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00008786 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

