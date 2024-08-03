BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Trading 9.3% Lower This Week (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $765.06 million and approximately $47,789.22 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for $61,605.26 or 1.00012151 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BITCOIN ADDITIONAL alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00010063 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00008475 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007448 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00011569 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00064000 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (CRYPTO:BTCA) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 64,221.85394213 USD and is up 0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.