BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Price Reaches $62,054.17 (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. During the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for about $62,054.17 or 0.99991900 BTC on popular exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $770.64 million and $47,789.22 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (CRYPTO:BTCA) is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 61,601.89866754 USD and is down -4.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

