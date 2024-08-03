Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Given New $292.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $282.00 to $292.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Biogen from $275.00 to $244.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Biogen from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $279.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $205.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of -0.04. Biogen has a 52 week low of $189.44 and a 52 week high of $278.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $225.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.13.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $1.28. Biogen had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Biogen will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Biogen by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,407,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,728,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,744 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth $378,728,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Biogen by 936.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 656,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,883,000 after buying an additional 593,158 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Biogen by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 977,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,898,000 after buying an additional 571,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 24,726.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 476,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,411,000 after buying an additional 474,992 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

