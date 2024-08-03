Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Berry Global Group updated its FY24 guidance to $7.60 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 7.600-7.600 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:BERY traded down $2.73 on Friday, reaching $62.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,342,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,645. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $53.92 and a 52-week high of $69.93. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.74.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.13%.
Several research firms have weighed in on BERY. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.40.
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.
