Benchmark Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $200.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AMZN. Raymond James boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Itau BBA Securities lowered Amazon.com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $218.91.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $167.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $201.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $186,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $186,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,760 shares in the company, valued at $886,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,109,490 shares of company stock worth $1,221,619,033. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Strid Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

