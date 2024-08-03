Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Lowered to “Underweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $9.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BHC. Raymond James initiated coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.17.

NYSE:BHC opened at $5.63 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $11.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.92.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 813.85% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 283.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 26,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 8,586 shares during the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

