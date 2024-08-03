Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Raises Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.2684 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.27.

Barclays has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% annually over the last three years. Barclays has a dividend payout ratio of 26.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Barclays to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.53 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.7%.

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCS opened at $10.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.21 and its 200 day moving average is $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.44. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $12.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 5.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Barclays will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BCS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Research Report on BCS

About Barclays

(Get Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.