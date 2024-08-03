Barclays Boosts Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Price Target to $110.00

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $100.38.

Shares of KOF stock opened at $87.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.43. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a twelve month low of $69.33 and a twelve month high of $104.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.55. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.8325 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is currently 13.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola FEMSA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,328,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,686,000 after acquiring an additional 97,238 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 18,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,217,000. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 29,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

