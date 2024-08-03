BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.56

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.56 and traded as low as $4.54. BANCO DO BRASIL/S shares last traded at $4.58, with a volume of 1,396,165 shares trading hands.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.55.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.92 billion during the quarter. BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 19.16%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BANCO DO BRASIL/S will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Cuts Dividend

About BANCO DO BRASIL/S

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.0331 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.74%.

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

