Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.00

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0032 per share by the bank on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th.

Banco Bradesco has raised its dividend by an average of 26.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

Shares of BBDO opened at $2.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Banco Bradesco has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.21.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBDO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 6.70%.

(Get Free Report)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.