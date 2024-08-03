Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.00

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0032 per share by the bank on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th.
Banco Bradesco has raised its dividend by an average of 26.7% annually over the last three years.
Banco Bradesco Price Performance
Shares of BBDO opened at $2.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Banco Bradesco has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.21.
About Banco Bradesco
Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.
