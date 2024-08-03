Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Gap Down to $10.94

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.94, but opened at $10.56. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares last traded at $10.55, with a volume of 261,519 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $56.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.48.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 237.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

