AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02, Zacks reports. AXT had a negative net margin of 14.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $27.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

AXT Trading Down 18.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AXTI opened at $2.68 on Friday. AXT has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $5.64. The stock has a market cap of $118.99 million, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their price target on AXT from $3.80 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on AXT from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

