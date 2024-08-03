Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.30-1.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $685-705 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $695.40 million. Avanos Medical also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.300-1.450 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Avanos Medical in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Avanos Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th.

Shares of AVNS opened at $24.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.77. Avanos Medical has a 52 week low of $17.24 and a 52 week high of $24.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $171.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.67 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avanos Medical will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

