Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Issues Earnings Results

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $171.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Avanos Medical updated its FY24 guidance to $1.30-1.45 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.300-1.450 EPS.

Avanos Medical Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE AVNS traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.01. 434,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,085. Avanos Medical has a 1-year low of $17.24 and a 1-year high of $24.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Avanos Medical in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

