Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Avangrid Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGR opened at $35.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.55. Avangrid has a 52 week low of $27.46 and a 52 week high of $37.70.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Avangrid will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,195,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 2,285.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 96,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 92,698 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,583,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Avangrid during the first quarter worth approximately $1,598,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avangrid Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.