AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.93 EPS

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.93), Zacks reports. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $726.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of AVB stock traded down $3.01 on Friday, reaching $210.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,051,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,950. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.96. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $160.45 and a 12 month high of $218.79.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 101.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on AVB shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.29.

View Our Latest Report on AVB

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.