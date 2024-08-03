AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.93 EPS

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.93), Zacks reports. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $726.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS.
AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance
Shares of AVB stock traded down $3.01 on Friday, reaching $210.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,051,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,950. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.96. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $160.45 and a 12 month high of $218.79.
AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 101.19%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AvalonBay Communities Company Profile
As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.
